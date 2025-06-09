Lawyer shot dead in UP village, 1 held

Sultanpur (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) An advocate was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said on Monday.

Police said one person has been taken for questioning but the motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

A group of men brandishing guns opened fire at Mahendra Kumar Maurya (42) who was irrigating his field around 11 pm on Sunday, they said. The lawyer was a resident of Marui Kishundaspur village.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the killing and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to trace the attackers.

"Initial investigation suggests the incident occurred around 11 pm. The deceased was an advocate practising at the local tehsil. One person has been taken into custody for questioning, and efforts are on to identify and apprehend the others involved," Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

He added that multiple teams have been formed to crack the case and assured that the matter will be solved soon.

Akhilesh Upadhyay, Secretary of the Kadipur Bar Association, condemned the killing and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.