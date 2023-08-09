Lawyer shot dead in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A lawyer was shot dead in a crowded locality of the Civil Lines area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that Abdul Mugis, a lawyer in the district courts, was riding his motorcycle through the main road connecting the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital to Dhaura Maafi when some unidentified people allegedly fired at him.

Abdul was rushed to the medical college hospital where doctors declared him dead, Nathani said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the murder could be connected with some property dispute, the police said.

According to security staff at the medical college, the victim was allegedly accosted by two motorcycle-borne attackers and shot at point-blank range.

The police have detained three people in this connection and an investigating is underway. PTI COR CDN SZM