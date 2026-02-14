Lawyer shot dead on way to court in MP's Shivpuri district

Shivpuri, Feb 14 (PTI) A 57-year-old lawyer was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified persons in Karera town of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, police said.

The killing appeared to be pre-planned and investigation was underway from all possible angles, Superintendent of Police Aman Din Rathore told reporters.

Teams from multiple police stations have been deployed to identify and trace the assailants, he added Advocate Sanjay Kumar Saxena was riding his motorcycle to the court as usual when he was shot near Anand Sagar temple, said Karera police station in-charge Vinod Chhaavai.

Another lawyer and some locals took a wounded Saxena to hospital but he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Family members told police that Saxena, resident of Ghiriyaali Mohalla, was involved in a long-standing land dispute with some people and provided the names of four suspects, the official said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area. In view of tension in the locality, additional police force has been deployed, said Chhaavai. PTI COR LAL KRK