Lawyer should move beyond articulation of grievances: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday called upon lawyers to wholeheartedly engage on the administrative side of the justice delivery system and move beyond “articulation of grievances”.

CJI Kant, who was speaking at an event organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) to felicitate him, said when the Bar and the bench share the ownership of “administrative innovation”, the system is more likely to command trust even during the period of transition.

A Bar that is prepared, ethical and conscious of its duties strengthens the administration of justice, and by encouraging such a Bar and acknowledging its strength, the foundation for the establishment is reinforced, the CJI said.

“The Bar must extend beyond the articulation of grievances to proactive engagement. It is here that I call upon the members of the Bar to engage wholeheartedly in the administration side of justice by offering practical suggestions, volunteering new systems and participating in consultative processes to ensure that reforms are not only well-intended, but are workable also,” CJI Kant said.

During the event, DHCBA president and senior advocate N Hariharan raised some "deep institutional concerns", such as inadequate physical infrastructure and "diminishing elevation" of lawyers from the high court as judges.

“Despite 47,000 advocates, only three have been elevated as judges since August 2024," Hariharan said, adding that he was "not questioning any individual appointments" made to the high court. Hariharan also raised the issue of vacancies in the high court.

With 44 judges against a sanctioned strength of 60, there is a 27 per cent vacancy in the Delhi High Court, he said. In response, CJI Kant said the system would address these issues in due course.

He also praised the DHCBA for its “collaborative ethos” and said it contributed to the growth of arbitration and mediation.

Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025, succeeding Justice B R Gavai. PTI ADS ARI