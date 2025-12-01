Lawyer submits complaint in MP court over IAS officer's 'daughters of Brahmin community' remark

Indore, Dec 1 (PTI) A lawyer on Monday filed a complaint in an Indore court against newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karmachari Sangh (AJAKS) president and IAS officer Santosh Verma for his alleged derogatory remarks about the Brahmin community.

Lawyer Shailendra Dwivedi (66) told reporters he submitted a complaint against Verma in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, adding it had fixed December 4 to hear his arguments on the complaint.

"I belong to the Brahmin community and I am deeply hurt by Verma's objectionable remark. I have requested the court to order the police to register a case against the Indian Administrative Service officer and file an investigation report," he said.

According to the complaint, Verma made a "vulgar, obscene, cheap and low-level remark" about daughters of the Brahmin community during an AJAKS event in Bhopal last month, which hurt social harmony and created enmity between two communities.

On November 26, the MP General Administration Department issued a show-cause notice to Verma asking why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for the remark.

After the controversy escalated, Verma told the media a small portion of his long speech was broadcast selectively and he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community. He also said if any community felt offended by this "distorted and misrepresented" statement, he expressed regret. PTI HWP LAL BNM