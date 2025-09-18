Lawyer threatened at gunpoint in Kolkata, accused held

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) A lawyer was allegedly threatened at gunpoint outside his residence by a group of men in south Kolkata’s Netaji Nagar area, following which the police arrested the main accused after a clash between both sides, an officer said on Thursday.

The alleged incident happened late Wednesday evening when the victim, Dipayan Ghosh and another lawyer filed a complaint against one Jayanta Ghosh and his associates, alleging that they were threatening him over the phone over some dispute and later showed up at his home, brandishing a firearm to intimidate him, he said.

Ghosh has been arrested, and three of his associates were detained for questioning, the officer said.

“The accused was in Baghajatin Hospital when police officers went there. He attacked the policemen with a surgical scissor, injuring one police officer. Despite the assault, our officers managed to overpower and arrest him," the policeman said.

A suo motu case has been filed, and the Netaji Nagar Police Station has launched an investigation into the incident.