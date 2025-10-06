71-y-o lawyer tries to throw shoe at CJI Gavai, shouting 'sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge

New Delhi: In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

"Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI, who remained unfazed during the incident, told lawyers and continued hearing the mentioning of cases.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when a bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer, who was later identified as Rakesh Kishor (71), a resident of Mayur Vihar here, approached the dais, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges.

Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and prevented the attack.

The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court premises.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma).

According to sources, police are coordinating with the registrar general of the Supreme Court and conducting further investigation into the matter. Details about the exact motive behind the lawyer's act are awaited, police sources said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta described the act as "unfortunate and condemnable", calling it a result of misinformation and an attempt at cheap publicity.

"Today's incident in the chief justice's court is unfortunate and deserves condemnation. This is the result of misinformation in social media. It is really heartening that the chief justice of India reacted with magnanimity.... I only hope that this magnanimity is not treated by others as the weakness of the institution," the top law officer said.

"I have personally seen the chief justice visiting religious places of all religions with full reverence. The chief justice has also clarified this position. It is not understood what prompted one miscreant to do what he did today. It appears to be an act of some attention seeker wanting cheap publicity," Mehta added.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising termed the episode "an attack on the institution as a whole".

"I am not an eyewitness to the incident. What I know, I know from what the press has reported. It calls for investigation. I consider it to be an attack on the institution as a whole, not just the chief justice," she said.

"I do consider it to be a casteist remark against the chief justice.... It requires a legal response from the Supreme Court of India," Jaising added.

The incident could be linked to the lawyer's unhappiness over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

A bench headed by the CJI had dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the plea a "publicity interest litigation", the CJI had said, "This is purely publicity interest litigation.... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation."

Taking note of the online criticism of his comments, the CJI later said he respects "all religions".

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media.... I respect all religions," he said on September 18.