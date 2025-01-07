Lawyer urges HC to take cognisance of HMPV, direct govt to take immediate measures

Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) A lawyer on Tuesday moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, urging it to take cognisance of concerns over Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and direct the Maharashtra government to take proactive measures.

Advertisment

Advocate Shreerang Bhandarkar, in his plea, said the high court had in 2020 taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a similar action is now required amid the growing global and regional concerns surrounding the HMPV.

The high court is likely to hear the application on January 10.

Bhandarkar had appeared as amicus curiae (appointed by the court for assistance) in the COVID-19 plea.

Advertisment

In August 2020, the Nagpur bench had taken suo motu cognisance of the pandemic and had passed a slew of directions to the state government.

"The recent increase in reported cases of HMPV underscores the need for vigilance, preparedness and proactive public health measures," the application stated.

It urged the high court to direct the state health department to intensify HMPV surveillance, testing and reporting and to establish a task force on emerging respiratory viruses.

Advertisment

The plea also sought the court to direct the government to launch public health awareness campaigns focusing on HMPV symptoms, transmission and prevention.

There are currently five confirmed cases of HMPV in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. PTI CLS SP ARU