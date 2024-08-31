Lawyer urges mayor to transfer MCD schools to Delhi govt

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A lawyer has urged Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi to transfer the management of MCD schools to the Delhi government in the best interest of students.

In a letter, Ashok Agarwal urged Oberoi to pass a resolution in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House to allow schools to be administered by a single body, ensuring better education for students.

A copy of the letter was sent to Education Minister Atishi.

The letter, dated August 30, also flagged concerns about education standards and infrastructure issues in MCD schools.

"For many years, it has been observed that the quality of education in MCD schools is declining, leading parents to avoid enrolling their children in these schools. This has resulted in the closure of hundreds of MCD schools in recent years," the letter stated.

"In contrast, parents in Delhi are increasingly opting for Delhi government schools due to their better quality and infrastructure," it added.

Students passing Class 5 in MCD schools are automatically transferred to Delhi government schools in Class 6 and often struggle to cope with the educational standards in their new schools, compared to those who have studied in Delhi government schools from the beginning, the letter highlighted.

"Therefore, it would be in the best interest of the students if all MCD schools were transferred to the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi," Agarwal asserted in the letter.

If all MCD schools are managed by the Delhi government, there would be uniformity in education and parents would have no reservations about enrolling their children in Delhi government schools, he added.

"I, therefore, request you to kindly take appropriate steps, including passing a resolution in the MCD House, to transfer all MCD schools to the Government of NCT of Delhi in the best interest of the students of Delhi," Agarwal said, noting that some MCD schools had been handed over to the Delhi government in the past as well. PTI SJJ SZM