Lawyers across Delhi district courts strike against 'false implication' of advocate in murder case

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Lawyers across Delhi district courts on Thursday said they successfully observed a one-day strike against "the alleged false implication" of an advocate in a murder case.

On Tuesday, the coordination committee of district courts' bar associations in Delhi called for a complete strike on November 6, citing that the Special Task Force of Gurugram Police had "illegally implicated advocate Vikram Singh merely because he was representing a co-accused in a murder case." The committee demanded the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of "the false implication and all consequential proceedings" against the advocate.

Tarun Rana, secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, of the Patiala House court, said, "The coordination committee's call to abstain from work today was successful. Today's agitation was to warn the prosecuting agency not to attack lawyers' fundamental right to maintain secrecy about their privileged communication with clients." "We only wanted to sent out a strong message that lawyers have immunity from not disclosing their inter se communication and professional commitment to their clients. At the same time, we also do not support any lawyer who is directly involved in any crime," Rana said.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria of the Karkardooma district court said that the strike saw cooperation from all advocates and court staff.

"We will not tolerate any injustice towards lawyers," said Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of Saket Court Bar Association.

Lawyers across Tis Hazari, Rohini and Dwarka district courts also said that the strike was successfully observed. PTI MNR MNR RUK RUK