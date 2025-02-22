Lawyers across Delhi's district courts end their strike against Advocate's Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Lawyers across Delhi's district courts ended their strike over Advocate's Amendment Bill, 2025 on Saturday as the government has agreed to consider the suggestions of advocates on the issue, said the spokesperson of the coordination committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi.

The committee's spokesperson, Advocate N C Sharma, said, "We have decided to withdraw the strike. The government has agreed to consider our suggestions. There will be an official announcement soon." Sharma said that the government had taken into account the suggestions and concerns of the lawyers and decided to proceed further after consulting with the stakeholders.

"Work will resume on Monday. We will assess the revised bill as and when it is available and decide the future course of action," he said.

The lawyers' strike began last Monday, with the committee unanimously resolving that advocates would completely abstain from work in all district courts against the proposed "unjust, unfair, and biased Advocates Amendment Bill, 2025, proposed by the government." The committee's resolution stated that the bill was "totally against the unity, integrity, and dignity of advocates," in addition to being "draconian" and impacting the autonomy of all bar associations and bar councils of states.

It also requested the judicial officers to cooperate and not pass any adverse orders in the listed cases.