Lawyers at Allahabad HC boycott work to protest against Advocates (Amendment) Bill

Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) The functioning of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court and its subordinate courts was affected on Tuesday after lawyers abstained from judicial work to protest against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill among other issues.

The Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of the high court, Central Bar Association (CBA) of the district court and other local bar associations on Monday decided to abstain from judicial work in various courts.

In a meeting held under the chairmanship of OBA president RD Shashi, it was decided to abstain from work on Tuesday not only against the proposed amendment but also against the shortage of judges in the high court, slow rotation system of the jurisdiction of the judges and difficulty in listing of cases.

Meanwhile, CBA general secretary Amresh Pal Singh said that the association joined the strike in solidarity with the UP Bar Council.