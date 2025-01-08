Lawyers body felicitates former SC judge C T Ravikumar

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The All India Senior Advocate Association on Wednesday felicitated former Supreme Court judge C T Ravikumar.

The former judge had demitted office on January 5.

Senior advocate and secretary general of AISAA, Adish C Aggarwala said, "We honour not only Justice Ravikumar’s achievements but also his character, values and commitment to the pursuit of justice. His life serves as a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose, integrity and service." AISAA president and Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson along with Aggarwala presented a plaque to Justice Ravikumar.

Various members of the lawyers’ body spoke about the important verdicts passed by the former apex judge. Many reminisced about their courtroom appearances before the judge.

Born on January 6, 1960, in Kerala's Peermadu, Justice Ravikumar graduated in zoology from Bishop Moore College, Mavelikara, and obtained an LLB degree from Government Law College, Calicut.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Kerala on July 12, 1986, and commenced his practice at Mavelikara courts, before moving it to the Kerala High Court.

He was appointed as an additional judge of Kerala High Court on January 5, 2009, and became a permanent judge on December 15, 2010.

Justice Ravikumar took oath as the judge of the Supreme Court on August 31, 2021. PTI MNR RHL