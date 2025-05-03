Lawyer's body with severe injuries found on road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) The body of a 46-year-old lawyer with severe injuries was found on NICE Road near CV Raman Estate in Kengeri here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Jagadeesha H, was a resident of SMV layout in Kengeri, they said.

Based on the complaint of the victim's relative, a case of murder under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the incident that occurred on Friday at around 10.30 pm, police said.

According to the police, the relative in the complaint alleged that Jagadeesha's body was found lying about 150 meters away from his car, which was completely damaged. However, his vehicle's parking light was on and the doors were locked. There were severe injury marks on the head, left leg and abdomen of the deceased.

The complainant further alleged that some miscreants damaged the lawyer's car with an intention to kill him. They forced him to get out of the car and hit him with a weapon.

The lawyer's mobile phone was also missing from the spot, police added.

"We have registered a case and an investigation is underway," a senior police officer said. PTI AMP AMP KH