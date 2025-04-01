'Lawyers' chambers have become hub of property dealers': SC slams Haryana district bar bodies

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday said bar councils in Punjab and Haryana indulged in "shameful acts" and "malpractices" apart from "massive corruption".

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said if a need arose it would constitute a special investigation team to look into their affairs and check the bank accounts of bar bodies especially in Haryana.

"The offices and chambers of lawyers of these state bar councils have become a hub of property dealers and corruption. They are indulging in all kinds of shameful acts and malpractices. It has come to our notice and we will not leave them lightly. They have brought disrepute to the profession," the bench said.

The bench was hearing a plea of an advocate challenging his disqualification from contesting Karnal Bar Association elections.

It issued notice to the bar bodies and sought assistance of senior advocate R S Cheema, who is member of the Karnal Bar Association and asked him to suggest names of some other senior, reputed lawyers, who could temporarily hold the position of the bar body.

Senior advocate Narender Hooda, appearing for the lawyer, said the returning officer without any vote being cast declared the candidates in fray as elected as unopposed by sitting outside the voting centre.

Advocate Sandeep Chaudhary, who was disqualified from contesting the election of district bar body, said it violated his rights as an advocate.

Hooda said his client was barred from contesting the election, pending constitution of an enquiry committee over the allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Chaudhary filed an appeal in the Bar Council of India, which stayed his order of disqualification.

However, a plea against the BCI order was filed before the high court, which set aside the relief to Chaudhary on February 27.

Hooda said the election was held on the next day and a new returning officer, who went to the voting centre, declared all four other candidates as elected unopposed.

Justice Surya Kant observed these bar councils, particularly the Haryana State Bar Council, had become a "shameful association".

When Hooda referred to the allegations against Chaudhary, Justice Surya Kant said, "These allegations may be correct… We have no doubt at all in our mind that all these office bearers are involved in such shameful acts and bringing disrepute to the profession. I have seen so many district bars associations, they are indulging in all kinds of malpractices and corruption. The Government of Haryana has pampered them. These chambers of advocates have become all addas of property dealers. No serious professional is sitting there." The bench asked Cheema to devote some time on the next hearing and allowed him to attend virtually to suggest some names of senior lawyers, who could temporarily handle the post of office bearers in the bar body.

The matter would come up on April 15. PTI MNL AMK