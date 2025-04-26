Lawyers custodians of peace even beyond national borders: Attorney General R Venkataramani

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Lawyers are the custodians of peace within and beyond national borders, Attorney General R Venkataramani on Saturday said,and suggested a 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative to ensure world peace.

He was speaking in an online meeting convened by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) to condemn the brutal terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"As we all vow for a peaceful world, no person engaging in an act of terror can ever justify their actions based on faith or religion. It is important that humanity unconditionally declares that no such justification will ever be tolerated, and that terrorism must be eliminated forever so people can live in peace, friendship, love, and compassion," Venkataramani said.

"The whole world must unite to achieve this. People from all over must join together. Lawyers are custodians of peace within and outside nations. SILF can take the lead in forming a 'Lawyers for Peace' initiative globally, a much-needed movement," the Attorney General added.

He said it was difficult to find words that could truly console the bereaved families.

"Loss of life, especially of young people, is irreparable. SILF could send personal messages of sincere compassion to the families of victims, a small but meaningful gesture," Venkataramani said.

In the meeting, SILF members passed a resolution expressing full support for the actions announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

SILF president Lalit Bhasin said, "This atrocious act of terrorism has shocked the conscience of our nation and the world. Terrorism has no face or religion, and it must be condemned in the strongest terms. In these difficult times, our greatest strength lies in our solidarity and unity as a country." PTI MNR VN VN