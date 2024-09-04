Lawyers form human chains outside Calcutta HC, seek justice for RG Kar medic

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Several lawyers formed human chains outside the Calcutta High Court and Bankshall Court here on Wednesday, seeking justice for the young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the state-run R G Kar hospital.

They also held placards and shouted slogans outside the court buildings.

After forming a human chain, the lawyers practising at Bankshall Court participated in a rally for the victim.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage, with protesters from various walks of life taking out rallies, seeking justice for the medic.

A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after the trainee doctor’s body was discovered. The CBI has also arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment. PTI AMR RBT