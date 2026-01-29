Lawyers in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad go on ‘indefinite’ pen-down strike

Dhanbad, Jan 29 (PTI) Lawyers in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Thursday began an “indefinite” pen-down strike, demanding permanent arrangements for entry and parking facilities for advocates and litigants within the court premises.

More than 5,000 lawyers under the banner of the Dhanbad Bar Association assembled at the court complex, as part of the strike.

Bar Association general secretary Jitendra Kumar alleged that the district administration and Sadar hospital management had blocked a temporary entrance to the court by constructing a wall, causing inconvenience to lawyers.

He said advocates and litigants travelling daily from different parts of the district were facing severe hardship, due to the lack of a proper parking system.

“The Sadar hospital management closed the temporary route to the court premises by putting up a wall,” Kumar claimed.

Dhanbad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Lokesh Barange met Bar Association office-bearers and senior lawyers, and assured them that the issues would be addressed.

However, the lawyers said the strike would be withdrawn only after the district administration gives a written assurance.

"Earlier too, the district administration had given verbal assurances, but the issue remains unresolved. We will call off the pen-down strike only after a written assurance," Kumar said.