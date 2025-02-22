Lawyers in Shimla stage protest against Advocates Amendment Bill

Shimla (HP), Feb 22 (PTI) District court lawyers staged a protest in the court complex here on Saturday against the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes sweeping changes in the definitions of what a legal practitioner and a law graduate mean.

Sitting member of the Himachal Pradesh Bar Council, Niranjan Verma, termed the draft Bill an attack on the freedom and dignity of lawyers, calling the proposals an attempt to suppress their voices.

"The Advocates (Amendment) Bill is an attack on the bar council," he said, adding that heads of all the bar associations in Himachal Pradesh would meet in Shimla on February 25 and constitute a coordination committee, which would spearhead the protests till the Bill is withdrawn.

The Centre plans to amend the Advocates Act, 1961, by making sweeping changes in the definitions of what a legal practitioner and a law graduate mean.

According to the draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, a law graduate means a person who has obtained a bachelor's degree in law of three or five years or such other duration as prescribed, by any centre of legal education or university established by law or a college affiliated to any university and recognised by the Bar Council of India. PTI BPL ARI