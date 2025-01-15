Lawyers integral to country since pre-independence: Ex-attorney general

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Former attorney general K K Venugopal said on Wednesday that lawyers have been integral to India since pre-independence, serving as guardians of justice and architects of the legal principles on which the country stands.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was speaking at the launch of a book, titled "Lawyers of India in Freedom Struggle and in Independent India (1872-2022): 150 Years and Continued Glorious Contribution Towards the Centennial '2047'.

Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) president Lalit Bhasin has authored the book.

Applauding the book for showcasing the integral role played by lawyers in the country, the former attorney general said, "Historically, since pre-independence, lawyers, as a class, have been integral to the process of the nation. They served as guardians of justice, defenders of the rule of law and architects of the legal framework upon which the nation stands." He said during the freedom movement, lawyers were at the forefront of defending the rights and freedoms of the citizens. Legal minds, who believed in a system of governance built on justice, equality and fairness, shaped, guided and propelled the Indian National Congress, the All India Muslim League and various regional movements, he added.

"Today, lawyers and judges continue to defend fundamental rights. In public interest litigation, lawyers have been the voice of those who otherwise might not have been heard.

"In a young and vibrant democracy like ours, where millions of voices must be heard and represented, the lawyers stand as vigilant custodians for the rule of law," Venugopal said.

He presented the first copy of the book to the present attorney general, R Venkataramani, who said the book is remarkable because it has not confined itself to the "narrow domain of practice of law" but highlighted the lawyers who used law beyond the legal practice.

"The book may be slender (163 pages), but its appeal is immense," Venkataramani said.

Speaking at the event, Bhasin said the book is a homage to the lawyers who played a vital role in the independence movement and, more importantly, in the development of a legal system that is the backbone of India's democracy.

"This volume is also a tribute to the nearly 1.1 million (11 lakh) lawyers practising in different parts of the country today and who keep the wheels of administration of justice moving for the benefit of the citizens of the country," he said.

Bhasin said young lawyers would play a vital role in taking India to the pinnacle of glory in the next 25 years.

The country would celebrate 100 years of its independence in 2047.

The book covers 150 years, from the colonial period to contemporary times, shedding light on the lives and work of many lawyers who have shaped the country's legal landscape. PTI MNR RC