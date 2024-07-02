Lawyers object to 'communication' asking judges not to pass final orders during vacations

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Lawyers affiliated to an organisation met a district judge here on Tuesday and raised objections to a purported internal administrative communication asking vacation judges of trial courts not to pass any final order in pending cases during a court recess.

The Delhi Lawyers' Association, headed by advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, who is also the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) legal cell, has written a letter to the district judge to this effect.

The letter assumes significance as it was sent in the wake of the grant of bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by vacation judge Nyaya Bindu on June 20 in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The bail order was later stayed by the Delhi High Court on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) appeal.

District courts in Delhi were closed for summer vacations from June 10 to June 29. During this period, judicial officers take turn to act as vacation judges.

The lawyers' body claimed that an administrative order has been issued asking vacation judges not to pass any substantive order in cases during vacations.

However, no such administrative order has been shared with the media by the lawyers' body.

"As you know, Judge Nyaya Bindu granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 20.... However, several advocates have complained that soon after this order was passed, an internal administrative order was issued by the District Judge of the Rouse Avenue court, directing all vacation benches that they would not give any final orders in any matters and would merely issue notices for regular benches after the vacation," the letter said.

It claimed that such an order is not only "administratively and procedurally irregular, but also a travesty of justice".

"The entire purpose of vacation benches is that there are urgent matters that require attention even during vacations and if such an administrative order is issued, it defeats the very purpose of having vacation benches," the letter said. PTI MNR SJK RC