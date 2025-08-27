Lawyers' protest: HC to hear plea against LG order allowing police to virtually record evidence

New Delhi: In the wake of the continuing strike of lawyers of the district judiciary in the capital, a plea was mentioned in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against the Lieutenant Governor notification allowing police officials to record evidence virtually in courts from police stations.

The petition was mentioned for an urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Observing it to be a public interest litigation, the court posted the matter for September 3.

"You file it. It will be listed on Wednesday," the bench told the counsel.

Advocates across the Delhi district courts have been abstaining from work since August 22, seeking withdrawal of the LG's August 13 notification.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association earlier on Wednesday "strongly condemned" the notification and urged lawyers to wear black ribbons as mark of protest.

Advocates across district courts have been abstaining from work since August 22, seeking its withdrawal.

"The executive committee of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) unanimously and strongly condemns the notification dated August 13, 2025, issued by Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi, declaring the video conference rooms in police stations as 'Designated Places' for the purpose of recording of evidence of police personnel/officers through video-conferencing," the DHCBA said.

It urged the lawyers "to wear black ribbons while appearing in the court, as a mark of protest" against the notification till it was withdrawn and sought their cooperation.