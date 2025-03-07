Lawyers protest in Kerala High Court, demand apology from judge over remarks to woman

Kochi, Mar 7 (PTI) In a rare protest, a section of advocates gathered in the courtroom of a Judge of Kerala High Court on Friday, demanding an apology for his alleged harsh remarks to the widow of a lawyer.

The Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) staged the protest demanding an apology from the judge.

The protest was sparked by an interaction between the judge and an advocate, the widow of late lawyer Alex M Scaria.

The association alleged that the judge's remarks were insulting and left the woman in tears when she sought time to proceed with a case following her husband's death.

The protesting lawyers have warned that if the judge does not issue a public apology, they will convene a general body meeting and consider boycotting his court proceedings.

The judge has reportedly expressed willingness to apologise in his chamber, but KHCAA wanted it to be made in open court.

"We have demanded his apology in open court. If he is not willing to do so, he should keep away from the bench," said KHCAA president Nandakumar M R, citing the decision of the association's general body meeting.

Following the protest, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court is likely to hold discussions with association leaders later in the day, sources said.

Meanwhile, the judge concerned will not be sitting in the second half of the day, sources added. PTI ARM ARM SA