Lawyers' strike in Maharajganj: Allahabad HC directs deputy director of consolidation to decide cases on merit

Prayagraj, Jan 21 (PTI) Taking serious note of lawyers' strike in Maharajganj, the Allahabad High Court has directed the district's deputy director of consolidation (DDC) to decide cases on their merits even if advocates refrain from judicial work.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra passed the order on a petition filed by one Chinkai seeking earlier disposal of his case pending before the DDC at Maharajganj.

During the course of hearing, the state counsel informed the court that as per instructions of the DDC in the matter, various dates were fixed but hearing could not take place as lawyers abstained themselves from work.

"In this background of facts, this court cannot blame the officer concerned for not deciding the matter," the high court said in its order dated January 15.

However, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the matter is significant and asked the court to permit personal appearance of the parties in the case.

Taking note of a Supreme Court's decision in the case of ex-Capt. Harish Uppal vs Union of India in which the top court held that lawyers have no right to go on strike, the high court directed the DDC at Maharajganj to permit the parties to the aforesaid revision to appear in person on the next date of hearing and also to address their case on merits.

The court also restrained the lawyers from appearing in the case observing, "Since members of Bar at District Maharajganj are not attending the court for the last several months, the lawyers appearing in the aforesaid revision are restrained from appearing in the court." The court directed the DDC to decide the matter on or before March 15, 2026.