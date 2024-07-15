Lawyers' strike observed across Delhi district courts

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Advocates across the national capital abstained from judicial work on Monday to protest against some provisions of the the three new criminal laws, terming them "draconian" and against the interest of litigants.

The lawyers in Delhi observed the strike in response to a call by the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi.

"The coordination committee in its meeting held on July 11 in Tis Hazari Court, unanimously resolved to completely abstain from judicial work on July 15 in protest of some of the draconian provisions such as to remand, etc. in the New Criminal Law, 2023, which are against the dispensation of justice and are against the interest of litigants where it has been provisioned of recording of evidence in police station," said the committee's circular.

"Further, unwarranted interference of judiciary in the matter of chamber renovation and encroaching upon the privacy of the lawyers," said the circular signed by the committee's president Jagdeep Vats and secretary general Atul Kumar Sharma.

Vats said that the call for the strike was successful with lawyers abstaining from work.

Dhir Singh Kasana, advocate in Saket district court and former secretary general of the committee, said that certain provisions of the new criminal law had created resentment among the lawyers.

He claimed that there was unwarranted interference from a district judge in the matter of renovating or adding new constructions to the old private lawyers' chambers in Tis Hazari courts.

The advocates showed solidarity and observed a strike, Kasana said.