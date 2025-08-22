Lawyers’ strike observed across Delhi district courts against LG's notification

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Advocates across the national capital abstained from judicial work on Friday to protest against an August 13 order issued by the lieutenant governor (LG) allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations.

The strike was in response to a call by the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi.

Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the committee, said the strike was successful and that all the advocates across the district courts completely abstained from work.

"Lawyers are completely against the LG's notification, as it is against the basic fundamental concept of free and fair trial. It is also detrimental to the rights of the person who is accused of a criminal offence. We are not fighting for our cause but for the public at large," said Rana, also the secretary of the New Delhi Bar Association at Patiala House courts.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria said that the strike was completely observed in the Karkardooma district courts.

"The court staff and judicial officers cooperated with the lawyers' call to abstain from work," Bhadauria said.

The strike was also successfully observed at the Saket court complex, said Dhir Singh Kasana, former secretary of the Saket court bar association.

"We will not relent until the government withdraws the notification. We will do whatever is required to fight for the just cause," he said.

Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary said that lawyers at Rohini courts adhered to the committee’s call for not appearing virtually or physically in the courts.

The Rouse Avenue district courts complex bore a deserted look, too.

Vikas Tripathi, vice president of the Central Delhi Bar Court Association, said that lawyers refrained from appearing before the courts, as there was resentment among them against the notification.

Advocates of the Tis Hazari and Saket courts also confirmed that the strike was successfully observed.

According to a committee's release issued on Thursday, the strike would continue on Saturday.