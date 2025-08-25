Lawyers’ strike to continue on Aug 26

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Lawyers would continue to abstain from work on the fourth day on Tuesday to protest against an August 13 order issued by Lieutenant Governor (LG) allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations.

Tarun Rana, additional secretary general of the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi said, "A meeting of the committee was held on August 25. Though a meeting was held with the Chief Minister of Delhi but no concrete result has been received yet. Thus, it has been unanimously decided to completely abstain from work on August 26 in all district courts of Delhi." He said public prosecutors, prosecutors of the Enforcement Directorate and CBI and police officials, including naib courts, would not be allowed to enter courts on Tuesday.

"Since the impugned notification is against the public at large, there shall also be demonstrations on August 26 outside all the district court complexes to make the public at large aware of this arbitrary notification,” Rana, also Secretary of New Delhi Bar Association, said.

Advocates across Delhi district courts abstained from work on Monday after going on strike August 22 onwards.