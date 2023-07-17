Lawyers to cooperate with security staff in frisking in courts, HC told

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police Monday informed the High Court it has been decided that bar association office-bearers of various courts here will not create any hindrance in security drill and will cooperate with staff.

Advertisment

A status report filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Security (Courts), said the decision was taken at a joint meeting of all stakeholders including the members of Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Associations of courts and senior police officers from the Security Unit, District and Traffic Unit.

The high court was hearing its own suo motu case as well as a petition on the safety and security in court premises following the September 24, 2021, shootout in a courtroom in Rohini district court that killed three persons.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad perused the status report which was filed on July 11 based on the minutes of May 6 meeting and asked the police to submit a fresh report on the issue of strengthening the safety and security of court complexes here.

Advertisment

The bench said the fresh status report must be based upon the recommendations and the steps suggested and implemented as per the joint meeting conducted by all the stakeholders on May 6.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 9.

The status report, filed through Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and lawyer Arun Panwar, said it has been decided in the meeting that the office-bearers of all the bar associations of all the district courts as well as Delhi High Court will cooperate with the security staff and not create any hindrance in the security drill.

Advertisment

"The lawyers carrying any litigant/ client with him/ her in the vehicle inside the court premises will drop the person outside the court complex who will pass through the security check. The Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) informed that BCD has started working on issuance of uniform Smart chip/ QR Code enabled ID cards to the advocates for entry into court complex. He has further informed that these ID cards for the advocates shall be applicable in all the district courts," the report said.

It further said, "it was also informed that the lawyers shall make themselves liable for checking of their vehicles and frisking at the entry points to the court complex" and the lawyers chambers shall be closed by 9 PM.

The bar associations shall identify the vehicles parked in the parking space inside the court complexes for a long time and take steps for their removal with the help of police.

Advertisment

"In the morning rush hours, in addition to the security staff, uniformed staff from district police should be present at the checking points to ensure the movement of litigants/visitors in an organised and orderly manner. The security staff, district police and respective bar associations shall have regular meetings to discuss security-related issues,” the report said.

The report stated that the President of Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) also has informed that several measures will be taken for strengthening the security set up in the high court.

It said the DHCBA will do the needful on the issuance of uniform Smart chip/OR Code enabled ID cards to the advocates as well as uniform stickers for vehicles for entry into the high court complex.

The status report said regular meetings are being held with the building maintenance committee, security cell of respective courts and other stakeholders to discuss the security issues regarding the implementation of directions issued by the court in the matter of safety and security in courts.

The high court in April had directed that a meeting of stakeholders, including police and bar representatives, be held to discuss measures in relation to security inside courts and to come up with suggestions.

The high court had on September 30, 2021, initiated on its own a petition concerning security at courts in the national capital following the September 24, 2021, shootout at Rohini Court, saying there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts.

In a status report filed in the matter, the police had last year informed that to improve the security setup of all seven district courts in the national capital, 997 security personnel, including local police and CAPF, had been deployed there.

It had also said over 2700 CCTVs, 85 baggage scanners, 242 handheld metal detectors and 146 door frame metal detectors had also been installed in the district courts.

The high court had earlier directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to undertake periodical review of security arrangements in courts, based on security audit by an expert team, for the deployment of requisite number of personnel and installation of gadgets.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24, 2021, in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, the officials had said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official had said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

On December 9, 2021, a man was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place inside a courtroom in Rohini district court, raising questions about security arrangements there. PTI SKV SKV TIR TIR