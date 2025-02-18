Lawyers urge president to revoke Ekta Kapoor's Padma Shri for making 'pornographic content'

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Over a hundred lawyers on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu seeking revocation of Padma Shri conferred on film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor for making "unlawful" and "horrendous pornographic content".

The letter written by 108 lawyers from across the country claimed that the content in Kapoor's web series has significantly "degraded moral values", tarnishing the sanctity of Indian relationships and disrespecting cultural traditions.

It claimed that Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour, was conferred on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their respective fields and have positively impacted society.

Allowing Kapoor to retain the honour "inadvertently legitimises and endorses content that is not only morally reprehensible but also harmful to society", they said.

"Bestowing such a prestigious honour upon someone whose work promotes obscenity and violates numerous laws, undermines the very essence of the award. In light of the facts presented, we earnestly urge the President of India to immediately revoke the Padma Shri conferred upon Ekta Kapoor," the letter claimed.

It claimed that withdrawing the award would reinforce the government's commitment to upholding ethical standards, protecting societal values, and ensuring that national honours are reserved for individuals who genuinely contribute to the progress and well-being of the nation.

"The content of these films and web series being streamed on Ekta Kapoor's ALTT is so horrendous, obscene and unlawful that they would not even be approved for screening with an 'A' certificate in cinema halls by Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). ALTT streaming pornographic content is blatantly violating several provisions of law, rules, guidelines, codes which restricts and or penalises production and distribution of obscene, indecent and pornographic material in country," it claimed.