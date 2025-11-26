'Laxmi' is going to come on local bodies poll eve, sleep outside your homes: Sena minister

Nashik, Nov 26 (PTI) In controversial remarks, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil has said 'Laxmi' is going to come on December 1, the day before voting is slated to take place for municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, and advised people to sleep outside their houses.

Addressing a poll rally in Nashik in north Maharashtra, Patil targeted political opponents and said they just have money and nothing else to show.

The water supply and sanitation minister, however, did not name anyone.

"People are intelligent. The voting for the state assembly polls was on November 21 (2024). 'Laxmi' (an apparent reference to money) roamed (exchanged hands) in a big way on November 18 (2024). You also sleep on a cot outside (your house) on (December) 1. 'Laxmi' (Goddess who symbolizes fortune and wealth) is going to come. But people are intelligent," Patil told the gathering.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly polls took place on November 20, 2024, and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, of which the Shiv Sena is a constituent, retained power with a thumping majority.

"Now, we (Shiv Sena) have the Urban Development Department (portfolio) with us. It has money," the minister remarked.

Patil also accused opponents of trying to scare people from the Muslim community and keep them away from the Shiv Sena, which is headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and results will be announced the next day.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, courted controversy with his "vote for funds" remarks.

During campaigning on Friday for elections to the Malegaon Nagar Panchayat in Baramati tehsil of Pune district, Pawar said he will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the town if they elect his party's candidates, but if they reject them, he will also "reject".

The Opposition criticised Pawar for his comments and demanded an apology from him.