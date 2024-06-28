Laxmi Nagar SHO, 3 other police officers arrested for raiding hotel room without prior authorisation

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Four police officers, including an SHO of Laxmi Nagar police station, were arrested for conducting a raid without prior authorisation in a hotel room located in Shakarpur area of east Delhi, officials on Friday said.

Based on a secret tip off, it was learned that Inspector Prakash Roy, along with three other police officers of Laxmi Nagar police station, had raided a hotel room in Shakarpur area on May 29.

"Since no prior authorisation had been obtained for the above said raid, the matter seemed suspicious and was enquired into by senior police officers of east district. Based on the enquiry, taking sou moto cognizance in the matter, a case was registered under sections 420, 388 and 120B of the IPC at Shakarpur police station," a senior police officer said.

The police said a raid was conducted at a hotel by Laxmi Nagar police team and they caught a Haryana's Jind-based man with Rs 24 lakh.

The man had told the senior officers that he had arranged the money to send his son abroad for studies.

The officer further said subsequently, during thorough investigation, the chain of events was established and five accused were arrested.

"The role and culpability of the four police officers was also fixed. In light of this, the four police officers have also been placed under arrest on June 28 and will be presented before the court on Saturday," said the officer.