Lay down arms, be part of Bastar's development journey: Amit Shah appeals to Naxalites

Dantewada, Apr 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday made an appeal to the Naxalite to lay down arms and join the mainstream, averring that nobody feels happy when a Naxalite is killed.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh government's `Bastar Pandum' festival, Shah asserted that the Union government was committed to eliminating the Naxal menace by March 2026, and the Maoists would not be able to stop the development of tribal residents of Bastar.

"The days when bullets were fired and bombs went off in Bastar are over. I urge Naxalite brothers to lay down arms and join the mainstream. You are our own people. No one feels happy when a Naxalite is killed. Just surrender your weapons and join the mainstream. You cannot stop the development of your tribal brothers and sisters by taking up arms," he said, offering an olive branch to the outlawed Maoist movement.

Surrendered Naxalites who become part of the development process will get full protection from the Union and state governments, the minister assured.

"This region needs development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to give everything to Bastar in five years. Bastar has not seen development for fifty years. But it can happen only when children go to school and tehsils have health facilities...when every person has Aadhaar card, ration card and health insurance," he said.

Development can happen only when the people of Bastar decide to make "their homes and villages Naxalite-free," he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and deputy CM Vijay Sharma have already announced that the villages which help with getting Naxalites to surrender and declare themselves Maoist-free will be sanctioned development funds of Rs 1 crore, Shah noted.

"We have been moving ahead with a two-pronged approach against Naxalism. Those who understand that there is no need of arms, IEDs and grenades for development but what is needed is computers and pens, have surrendered. A total of 521 Naxalitess have laid down arms so far in 2025, while 881 surrendered in 2024. Those who surrender will become part of the mainstream and those who do not, will be taken on by the security forces. The BJP government will free the country of the Red terror by March next year," he asserted.

Instead of `bhay' (fear), Bastar will be synonymous with `bhavishya' (future), Shah said, adding that chief minister Sai and deputy CM Sharma have been working very hard to bring development to the region.

"Where once the sound of bullets echoed, today there is the sound of machines. Villages were once deserted, now school bells are ringing there. Roads, which were a dream, are now becoming highways. Where children used to be afraid of going to school, now they are talking to the whole world through computers," he said.

"I humbly request you to hold meetings in your village and encourage (Maoist) militia members to surrender," Shah told the audience.

The local people of Bastar need not be afraid of anyone as the "double engine government" of the Bharatiya Janata Party will ensure their security, he said.

"No one needs to be scared under Modi's rule; I request once again that we should start a campaign to make every village Naxal-free. I hope that every village gets Rs 1 crore," he said.

Hailing the Bastar Pandum festival, Shah said it will be organised at the national level next year and he would request President Droupadi Murmu to attend the opening ceremony.

"Next year, we will bring artists from tribal districts across the country here (for the Bastar Pandum festival). Besides, to give an international status to Bastar Pandum, the BJP government will bring ambassadors from around the world who are stationed in the national capital to every district of Bastar so that they can experience our traditions, culture and see the art of tribal children," the minister said.

Some people asked what would the event achieve, but they do not know the strength of India's unity in diversity, Shah said.

"The strength of India is the amalgamation of many cultures and traditions, arts, languages, dialects and cuisines," he added.

Congress gave the slogan of 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty) for 75 years but the poor remained poor, Shah said.

The Modi government built more than four crore houses for the poor in 10 years, provided gas cylinders to 11 crore, built toilets in 12 crore houses, provided tap water to 15 crore homes and 70 crore people are getting free foodgrains, he said, adding that the prime minister has also pledged to provide free treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh to 70 crore people.

Shah paid a tribute to Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo, the former ruler of Bastar state who was killed in 1966.

"Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo sacrificed his life for 'jal, jungle, zameen' (water, forest, land) and culture of the tribals. Then Congress leaders could not stand his popularity and he was murdered through a conspiracy," the minister claimed.

Chief Minister Sai and deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma were present at the event.

Earlier, Shah offered prayers at Maa Danteshwari temple in Dantewada. PTI TKP KRK