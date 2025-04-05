Lay down arms, be part of Bastar's development journey: Amit Shah to Naxals

Dantewada, Apr 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Naxals would not be able to stop the development of tribals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region and urged them to lay down arms while asserting that nobody is happy when they are killed.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the state government's 'Bastar Pandum' festival, Shah reiterated that the government is committed to eliminating the Naxal menace by March 2026, adding that those who surrender will become part of the mainstream while the rest will be taken on by security forces.

"The days when bullets were fired and bombs exploded in Bastar are over. I urge Naxalite brothers to lay down arms and join the mainstream. You are our own. No one feels happy when any Naxalite is killed. Just surrender your weapons and join the mainstream. You cannot stop the development of your tribal brothers and sisters by taking up arms," he said offering an olive branch to the outlawed movement.

Shah said surrendered ultras who become part of the development process will get full protection from the Union and state governments.

"This region needs development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to give everything to Bastar in five years. Bastar has not seen development in 50 years. However, this can only happen when children go to school, tehsils have health facilities. Each one has Aadhaar card, ration card and health insurance," he said.

Development can only happen when the people of Bastar decide they will make their homes and villages Naxalite-free, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma have declared that villages which help in surrender of Naxalites and declare themselves Maoist free will be given Rs 1 crore (worth of construction works), Shah pointed out.

"A total of 521 Naxals have laid down arms so far in 2025, while 881 surrendered in 2024. Those Naxalites who have understood there is no need of arms, IEDs and grenades for development but computers and pens have surrendered," Shah said.

Hailing the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, Shah said it will organised at the national level next year, adding that he would request President Droupadi Murmu to grace the opening ceremony and to bless tribal brothers and sisters.