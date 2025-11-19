Lay down arms, join mainstream, surrendered Maoist leader Bhupathi appeals to cadres

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), Nov 19 (PTI) Surrendered Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi on Wednesday again appealed to the cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) to quit armed struggle and join the mainstream.

The appeal by Bhupathi, a former spokesperson of the banned outfit, came a day after the death of Hidma, a top Naxalite commander, in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh.

Gadchiroli Police released a video appeal made by Bhupathi, who surrendered on October 15 along with 60 cadres.

"We have been getting news of encounters for the last few days," he said, mentioning the death of Hidma and five others on Tuesday.

"This is a very worrisome issue. I want to tell you that we left armed struggle about one and a half months ago. Because we realised that in the changing situation, we cannot wage an armed struggle again. We are now working to solve the people's problems as per the Constitution," Bhupathi said.

The Naxalite movement has suffered huge losses in the armed struggle, he said, adding in view of the changing situation, "rather than fighting with arms we should leave armed struggle and join the mainstream and work alongside the people." Stating that he had made the same appeal earlier too, he urged the cadres to think the issue over and "not to ignore this message." "You should join the mainstream and work with the common people as per the Constitution of India," he said, while also sharing his phone number. PTI CLS KRK