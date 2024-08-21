Lay proper motorable roads in Kalvarayan Hills: HC tells TN govt

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure proper motorable roads were laid in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam gave the directive while passing further interim orders on proceedings initiated by it, pursuant to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left over 60 persons dead.

The bench said the State government should also ensure adequate doctors and nurses were available in Primary Health Centres in Kalvarayan Hills, besides teachers in schools.

When the case came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted a status report and said the state government was taking steps to provide all infrastructure facilities to the people living in Kalvarayan hills.

After it was pointed out that people living there were not provided with ration cards, the bench directed the state government to conduct a special camp within four weeks and provide ration cards, Aadhar Card and Voter ID cards to them.

The bench posted for September 19, further hearing of the case.