#National

LDF announces Jaick Thomas as candidate for Puthuppally Assembly bypoll

NewsDrum Desk
12 Aug 2023

Kottayam, Aug 12 (PTI) Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Saturday announced DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas as its candidate for the by-election to the Puthuppally Assembly seat, which was represented by former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy for over five decades.

The candidature of Thomas, who is also a district committee member of the CPI(M), was announced by party state secretary M V Govindan at a press meet here.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated due to the demise of Oommen Chandy on July 18 after battling cancer.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, as the candidate in the Puthuppally constituency in this district.

The election will be held on September 5 and the results will be announced on September 8. PTI RRT RRT SS

