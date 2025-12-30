LDF announces protests accusing Centre of squeezing Kerala finances

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) As Kerala heads into the 2026 Assembly election year, the ruling LDF on Tuesday decided to step up its political campaign with a series of protests against the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of imposing an "economic blockade" on the state.

The protests will see the participation of Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament and MLAs, as the Left seeks to take its message to the public across Kerala.

In a statement, LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan said, "The LDF appeals to all people who love Kerala to take part in the protest programmes being organised under the leadership of the LDF State Committee, demanding that the Central Government withdraw its measures, including the economic blockade being imposed on Kerala." The LDF has alleged that the Centre is putting Kerala under severe financial pressure by delaying or cutting funds due to the state.

According to the statement, Rs 9,267.6 crore has been cut in what it described as an attempt to block state welfare schemes.

The Left also claimed that several payments remain pending, including Rs 1,344 crore as an incentive for paddy procurement, Rs 1,066.36 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 341 crore as the Centre's share of social security pension dues, and Rs 650 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Changes to the employment guarantee scheme have, it said, added an extra burden of Rs 3,544 crore on the state. Apart from the cuts, a further Rs 6,947.36 crore is pending as arrears.

The LDF said protest programmes would be held across the state to highlight what it called the vindictive actions and flawed policies of the Central government, while also criticising the UDF's stand, which it said supported the Centre's approach.

As part of the campaign, a satyagraha will be held at the Martyrs' Column in Thiruvananthapuram on January 12, with the participation of Cabinet ministers, MLAs and MPs from Kerala. Leaders from social and cultural fields are also expected to take part.

The Left has also decided to organise three vehicle jathas to take its message to the public. The jathas will conclude on February 16.

"The LDF has decided to continue strong protests against the Central Government's interventions that are undermining Kerala's development," Ramakrishnan said, adding that the movement required the support of "all people who care for Kerala".

The move came about a week after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Union government of imposing what he called a "financial blockade" on the state.

He said continued cuts in borrowing limits and delays in central fund transfers were seriously affecting Kerala’s finances and development plans.

Last week, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and briefed her on the state's financial difficulties. He urged the Centre to restore the borrowing limits that have been reduced.

The LDF-ruled state has repeatedly raised concerns over lower borrowing limits and what it describes as the overall fiscal approach of the BJP-led Centre towards Kerala.