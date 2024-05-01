LDF convener Jayarajan lodges complaint with police against BJP, Cong leaders

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 (PTI) LDF convener E P Jayarajan has filed a complaint with Kerala police chief demanding a probe into the alleged conspiracy by BJP leader Sobha Surendran, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, and a middleman, to insult and defame him, the ruling CPI(M) said on Wednesday.

According to the CPI(M) statement, Jayarajan has sought a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in his complaint.

He has also alleged in his complaint that Sobha Surendran conspired with Sudhakaran to create unnecessary controversy with regard to middleman T G Nandakumar and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar meeting him at his son's flat at Akkulam here, the statement said.

It further stated that according to the LDF convener's complaint Sobha Surendran and Sudhakaran were trying to defame him before the society by spreading falsehoods about him.

It reiterated Jayarajan's claim that he has never met Sobha Surendran in person and only saw her at Oommen Chandy's funeral ceremony.

Jayarajan also alleged in his complaint that he was attacked in the past on a train by "RSS-BJP criminals" sent by Sudhakaran and the same was revealed in the probe carried out by Andhra Pradesh and Kerala Police, the statement said.

The senior CPI(M) leader claimed that there is more to the conspiracy than just defaming him and has sought a detailed investigation into the matter.

The complaint to the State DGP comes in the wake of a legal notice sent by Jayarajan to Sobha Surendran, Sudhakaran and Nandakumar accusing them of carrying out false propaganda against him.

As per the notice, if the allegations are not retracted and an apology is not given through the media, civil and criminal actions will be initiated, and a Rs 2 crore compensation will be sought from them.

In his notice, he had refuted Sobha Surendran's assertion that he expressed interest in joining the BJP and was accompanied by a middleman, labelling it as 'blatant falsehood', the CPI(M) had said in a statement on Tuesday. PTI HMP HMP ROH