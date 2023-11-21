LDF convenor claims IUML gravitating to ruling bloc; Kunhalikutty rejects his remarks

Kannur/Malappuram (Ker), Nov 21 (PTI) A day after IUML supremo Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab confirmed his party's commitment to the Congress-led UDF, ruling LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan on Tuesday continued to praise the opposition ally, and hinted that some League leaders are interested in joining the LDF.

Despite overtures from the CPI(M)-led LDF, Thangal made it clear on Monday that the IUML would not deviate from its responsibility to strengthen the UDF in Kerala.

However, Jayarajan suggested that some IUML leaders are interested in joining the CPI(M)-led alliance and believes they will eventually come around.

Replying to a question by the media, he also said senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty was a leader who adopts the right stand on issues, and there were many such leaders in that party.

The League is a party that can win many seats on its own but Congress cannot succeed without their support, Jayarajan told reporters in Kannur.

However, Kunhalikutty outrightly rejected the Left leader's statements and said Jayarajan was making such remarks as he had no knowledge about the history and style of functioning of the IUML.

"The League has only one stand and that is the one being taken by Thangal. The last word in the party is that of its state supremo. I have no opinion other than the one taken by him," he told the media in Malappuram.

The senior League leader further said he had served as the general secretary of the party for several decades and a minister in many governments.

He said he was also serving as the assembly leader of the party since the 1990s.

"I am not a person who takes a stand contrary to that of Panakkad Thangal in any capacity," Kunhalikutty added.

Thangal, addressing the IUML Wayanad district council camp in Sultan Bathery, on Monday reiterated his party's unwavering commitment to strengthening the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). He said that the party has numerous reasons to remain steadfast in its alliance with the UDF.

His statement came amid an alleged bid by the CPI(M)-led LDF to woo the key Congress ally into its fold.

Days after IUML MLA and Malappuram district General Secretary P Abdul Hameed was nominated to the Left-controlled director board of the Kerala State Co-operative Bank, now called Kerala Bank, Thangal said that this does not indicate a shift in the alliance.

Highlighting the party's role in ensuring unity and cooperation within the UDF coalition, the IUML supremo also rejected the speculation of a possible association with the LDF.

In an embarrassment for the UDF, a key member of IUML had participated in the Left government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, here on Sunday despite it being boycotted by the Congress-led opposition alliance.

IUML's state General Council Member N A Abubakar not only participated in the morning session of the programme but was also seen sitting right beside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding fuel to the speculation that the League may switch over to the LDF by ending its several decades-old alliance with the Congress. PTI LGK ANE