LDF convenor lashes out at Oppn for disrupting Kerala assembly session

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) The ruling LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Friday lashed out the at the opposition Congress-led UDF for their violent protests in the Kerala Assembly on the Sabarimala issue which led to the early adjournment of the session on October 9.

Addressing a press meet here, Ramakrishnan said the opposition created a ruckus in the Assembly for four consecutive days despite the government assuring them that a debate on the issue can be allowed in the House.

He alleged that the UDF MLAs behaved in a manner that posed a danger to democratic practices in the Assembly and hurled verbal abuses against the Speaker, Chief Minister, and the ruling benches.

“It appeared that the Opposition was scared of truth (behind the malpractices at the Sabarimala temple) getting revealed through a High-Court monitored investigation,” he charged.

The LDF convenor said the state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan had assured the Assembly that everyone involved in the theft at the Sabarimala temple will be brought to justice.

Vasavan had stated that if the temple had lost even a speck of gold, it will be recovered from the persons who are found responsible, he said.

On the reported statement of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state secretary K M Shaji that the UDF should be brought back to power for the protection of the Muslim community, he said the IUML leadership should make its stand clear on the issue.

The Congress should also clarify whether they endorse the IUML leader’s statement, Ramakrishnan said.

He alleged that earlier also, the IUML leader had made such statements which could lead to communal disharmony in the state.

The Muslim League was openly allying with the Jamaat-e-Islami and sharing stages with them, he said, adding, of late it was hard to distinguish between the two.

“People would like to know whether Jamaat-e-Islami is following the Muslim League path or otherwise,” he said.

To a query, Ramakrishnan feigned ignorance about the controversial remark of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against a UDF MLA in the Assembly on Wednesday. PTI MVG MVG ROH