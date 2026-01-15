LDF dismisses as baseless media reports on Travancore King’s portrait removal

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led LDF on Thursday dismissed as baseless media reports regarding the installation of a portrait of the erstwhile ruler of the princely state of Travancore, Sree Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.

In a statement, S P Deepak, the LDF Parliamentary Leader at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, clarified that the LDF has never opposed the installation of the portrait in the Council Hall and that the previous governing body, led by the front, only moved it for essential maintenance.

Deepak said that "the propaganda stating that the previous LDF-led Corporation governing body removed the portrait is false and motivated by malice." After being cleaned, the portrait was returned to the hall before the previous council's term ended following the election announcement, Deepak said.

The Left expressed it’s disappointment over the controversy, saying that "attempting to create unnecessary controversy and dragging the Royal Family into this is deplorable." He pointed out that the portrait had been displayed respectfully for nearly fifty years under various LDF-led administrations.

He condemned the attempts to turn a routine maintenance procedure into a political issue for public debate.

Deepak’s statement comes after media reports claimed that during the last CPI(M)-led Council, the portrait of the Maharaja was removed from the City Corporation Hall and that the present council, led by the BJP, installed it despite opposition from the Left.

In a major upset during the recent local body elections, the BJP wrested control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation from the LDF, which had held power there for 45 years. PTI TGB ADB