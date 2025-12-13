Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the LDF did not achieve the expected results in the local body elections.

In a statement, Vijayan said the LDF had hoped for a strong victory across the state, but was unable to make such an advance.

"The reasons for this will be examined in detail, and we will move forward after making the necessary corrections," he said.

Referring to the state capital, the chief minister said the NDA gaining an upper hand in Thiruvananthapuram and the influence of communalism during the election campaign were matters of concern for those who believed in secularism.

"The election result served as a warning that greater vigilance was required to ensure that people did not fall prey to the misinformation and divisive tactics of communal forces. The need to intensify the fight against all forms of communalism has been underlined by this result," he said.

Vijayan said the LDF would undertake detailed discussions and take decisions in the coming days to move forward with the collective support of the people.

He said the LDF would work with determination to further strengthen its base and enhance public support for the development and welfare programmes of the left government.