LDF fields senior CPI leader Mokeri for Wayanad LS bypoll

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri will be the LDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

The decision was announced on Thursday by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam.

Mokeri, a former MLA from the Nadapuram constituency in Kozhikode district, is known for his work addressing issues in the agricultural sector.

He had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in 2014, significantly reducing the Congress candidate M I Shanavas's margin to around 20,000 votes.

Announcing the decision, Viswam said that Mokeri's bypoll campaign would be launched on Friday.

Describing Mokeri as a prominent leader, the CPI secretary emphasised that a farmer's leader is being fielded in the constituency at a time when the country is witnessing protests from the farming community seeking justice.

The Congress has fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the Wayanad seat vacated by her brother Rahul Gandhi.

A by-election became necessary after Rahul, who won the Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, decided to vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Following his win, Rahul chose to retain the Rae Bareli constituency and formally notified the Speaker's office of his decision to resign from Wayanad.

He vacated the Wayanad seat within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, announced on June 4.

The Election Commission has decided to hold by-election for Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on November 13. PTI TGB KH