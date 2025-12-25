LDF flags oath-taking violation at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, moves EC

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 25 (PTI) The CPI(M)-led LDF has lodged a complaint alleging a violation of statutory norms during the oath-taking ceremony at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the BJP captured power, ending nearly five decades of Left rule, in the recent local body polls.

The complaint, submitted to the District Collector and the State Election Commission, is against 18 BJP councillors and two Congress councillors.

CPI(M) district secretary V Joy MLA alleged that the councillors deliberately flouted legal provisions while the newly elected members assumed office earlier this week.

According to the complaint, some councillors took the oath in the names of deities and martyrs, including references to "Kavilamma" and "balidanikal" (martyrs), instead of adhering to the format prescribed under law.

Joy told PTI that such deviations amount to a conscious violation of the oath-taking rules governing local self-government institutions.

He said the LDF would pursue legal action in the matter.

"This is not a mere procedural lapse but a deliberate breach of the law. A case will be filed before the court after the Christmas vacation," he said.

The issue comes in the backdrop of the swearing-in ceremonies held across Kerala on Sunday, when newly elected representatives of village, block and district panchayats, municipalities and city corporations took oath and assumed office.

At the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which the BJP wrested from the ruling LDF in a closely contested three-cornered fight, senior Congress councillor Cletus was the first to take the oath, followed by other newly elected members. PTI TGB TGB ROH