LDF govt announces disbursal of two welfare pension installments

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI) The ruling Left government in Kerala on Friday decided to distribute two more installments of the Social Security and Welfare Fund Pension, a day before the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is announced.

The announcement of the pension disbursal was made by state Finance Minister K N Balagopal amidst severe criticism of the LDF government for the delay in making these payments.

Balagopal, in a statement issued by his office, said that Rs 3,200 in two installments would be paid before Vishu, the celebration of the Malayalam New Year.

This year, Vishu falls on April 14.

Earlier this week, the state government had announced that the distribution of one instalment -- of Rs 1,600 -- of the Social Security and Welfare Fund pension will commence on March 15.

This is being disbursed currently, the statement issued today said.

Referring to the March 11 announcement of the distribution of the first installment, the minister said that every eligible person would receive a total pension amount of Rs 4,800 during Vishu, Easter and Ramzan.

Those who have provided their bank account numbers would get the amounts directly in their accounts. Those who haven't given the bank details will get it at their homes through cooperative societies, the minister said in the statement.

Out of 62 lakh welfare pension beneficiaries, all those who have undergone mustering will get the amount, he said.

The minister also assured that as announced in the budget, measures have been put in place to ensure that the pension amounts are distributed every month. PTI HMP HMP SDP