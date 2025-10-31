LDF govt claim of Kerala free of extreme poverty is 'fraudulent': UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition in Kerala on Friday termed as "fraudulent" the ruling LDF government's claims of eradicating extreme poverty from the state, alleging that the Left administration was "building castles with false data".

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, said that, according to the central government, there are around 5.9 lakh "poorest of the poor" families in the state to whom it issues Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards and provides them with free rice grain and atta as ration.

"According to the LDF manifesto there were 4.5 lakh 'very poor' (parama daridra) people in the state. So what is the difference between the 'poorest of the poor', the 'very poor' and the 'extremely poor'? On what basis or criteria has the state government come up with a list of 64,006 families who are extremely poor, Satheesan asked.

He also asked that if the state makes a declaration that it is free of extreme poverty, would it not result in the Centre stop providing the benefits to the AAY card holders.

The queries and criticism from the opposition leader came a day before the government is planning to declare that the state is the first one in the country to be free of extreme poverty.

Satheesan further asked whether the 64,006 families that have been uplifted from extreme poverty, as claimed, have their own homes or land or healthcare facilities or a minimum income -- all of which have to be satisfied to state that they are not extremely poor.

He contended that the claim of eradication of extreme poverty has been turned into a political propaganda just before the local body polls are to be announced in the state.

The opposition leader also alleged that even all the recent welfare measures and financial packages for ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, pre-primary teachers and others, as well as the enhancement of the social security pensions happened just before the announcement of the elections.

"For the last four-and-a-half years, the government has not thought about any of these people. This LDF had promised it would increase social security pension to Rs 2,500 when it comes to power, but did nothing till now when it increased it to Rs 2,000 with the elections round the corner.

"The people need to know all this. Their poll propaganda has fallen to such levels that they are using the plight of the poor people for political gains," Satheesan said at a press conference held here.

He said that it would be a matter of pride if Kerala eradicates extreme poverty, but the state government needs to clarify on what basis it has compiled a list of 64,006 families.

"Did the Planning Board and the Statistical Department have any role in preparing such a list? Was the list prepared in consultation with them? What was the methodology adopted?" were the other posers from him to the government.

Satheesan said that prominent persons, including film stars, should understand the reality and stay away from the event where the state will be declared to be free of extreme poverty.

"The hypocrisy of the government should be recognised," he added.

The LDF government is all set to declare Kerala as free of extreme poverty on November 1 -- the 'Piravi' or formation day of the state. PTI HMP KH