LDF govt marks fourth anniversary; UDF observes black day

Kochi, May 20 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Left Democratic Front (LDF) government marked the fourth anniversary of their second term in office on Tuesday with a low-key celebration at Cochin International Airport here.

The event also marked Vijayan's ninth year as chief minister, making him the first in the state to lead a government for two consecutive terms.

The cake-cutting ceremony was held at the airport lounge.

Ministers from LDF coalition parties, including Roshy Augustine, K B Ganesh Kumar, K Krishnankutty, K Rajan and Kadannappally Ramachandran, were present.

Industries Minister P Rajeev, a CPI(M) leader from Ernakulam, also attended.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was absent.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) observed the day as a "Black Day", criticising the government over various issues.

Vijayan, a veteran CPI(M) leader, first became chief minister in May 2016 and was re-elected in 2021. PTI TGB TGB KH