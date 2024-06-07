LDF govt releases progress report of its achievements in 2023-24

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 7 (PTI) The LDF government in Kerala, which received a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, on Friday released a progress report regarding the work it has done in the past one year.

Releasing the progress report, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has witnessed rapid development under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule in the eight years despite facing difficulties like floods, Nipah outbreaks, Okhi and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Left government, which completed the third anniversary of its second consecutive term in Kerala, worked efficiently and ensured development in all sectors despite the obstacles created by some to deter it from doing its work, Vijayan said.

The CM, in his speech on the occasion, said that the state was able to increase its own income and revenue through tax collection by a good extent Another issue he highlighted was the normal functioning of the government was affected due to the prevalence of the model code of conduct (MCC) even after the LS polls concluded in the state.

He said the government was considering raising this issue before the Election Commission so that normal functioning of a state is not affected due to the MCC as had happened in Kerala during the Lok Sabha polls.

The CM said that as a result of the MCC, pre-monsoon cleaning could not be carried out effectively in the state in May, after the polls in the state got over, leading to many parts of the state being inundated when heavy rains lashed Kerala.

On the work done for the people, Vijayan said that the state government increased the welfare pensions from Rs 600 per month to Rs 1,600 per month and was paying it in a timely manner.

In order to stop it, the Central government came out with policies that affected the functioning of the company which was disbursing the pensions, he claimed.

"However, that was a temporary setback. The arrears of the pension amounts would be cleared by us very soon," he added.

He further said Kerala faced financial problems mainly due to non-receipt of the state's share of Central taxes correctly.

He said that a change can be expected in such issues in future, perhaps hinting at the coming of a stronger opposition in the Parliament after the LS polls.

"Expecting a change and working accordingly is all we can do. Whatever happens, we have to move forward and we have shown that in the past," he said. PTI HMP HMP SS