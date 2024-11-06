LDF govt responsible for development of Kerala, not UDF: CM Vijayan

Wayanad (Kerala), Nov 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed on Wednesday that the state’s development only occurred under the LDF’s governance and accused the Congress-led UDF of consistently acting against the interests of Kerala.

Vijayan's remarks against the UDF were made while addressing a public meeting as part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll campaign for LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri, who is up against Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP's Navya Haridas.

The chief minister argued that if the Congress-led UDF had governed the state over the past eight years, key sectors such as general education and health would have suffered setbacks, and developmental projects like the national highway widening and the Gail pipeline would not have progressed.

He highlighted the state’s significant progress over the last eight years, attributing it to the hard work and initiatives of the LDF government, and urged people to support Left candidate Mokeri in the bypoll.

The by-election in Wayanad became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who had won seats from both Wayanad and Raebareli, decided to vacate Wayanad.

CPI leader Mokeri, who had previously challenged Congress in this stronghold, reduced their victory margin to 20,000 votes when he ran in 2014. Now, he faces Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut in the Wayanad seat.

The CPI leader's other opponent, Navya Haridas, is a software engineer with international experience in Singapore and the Netherlands and has also served as a councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation for a decade.

Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

The Wayanad bypoll is scheduled for November 13.