LDF govt still 'rejecting' ASHA workers' protest: Congress-led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Friday accused the ruling LDF government of continuing to "reject" and "deride" the 40-day-long protest by a section of ASHA workers outside the Secretariat, who are demanding retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium.

The accusation from Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, came after state Excise Minister M B Rajesh claimed that the ASHA workers' protest was "politically motivated" and that talks failed due to their "adamant and stubborn stand." Rajesh, replying on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a submission made by Satheesan in the Assembly, said the government had made efforts to resolve the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers' concerns, but the protestors remained unyielding.

Later, the protesting ASHA workers hit back at the minister, saying, "Let him first go and learn what the Left front is." "We know what the Left front is and what it stands for," one of the women ASHA workers, who is on the second day of an indefinite hunger strike, told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan, during his submission in the House, said he had requested the CM to intervene positively to resolve the issue. Vijayan had agreed to do so, leading to talks with the protestors, but the discussions ultimately failed.

He urged the government to continue its efforts to find a solution despite the breakdown in negotiations.

Responding to his submission, Rajesh asserted that the talks failed due to the "adamant and stubborn" stance of the protestors, not because of any shortcomings on the government's part.

He emphasised that the government had always been supportive of ASHA workers, pointing out that their honorarium had been increased from Rs 1,000 in 2016 to Rs 7,000 by December 2023.

Additionally, out of the Rs 3,000 they receive as incentives, Rs 1,200 is paid by the state and the remainder by the Centre.

"Despite the state paying them a total of Rs 8,200, they are protesting against the state and not the Centre," he said.

The minister further explained that when State Health Minister Veena George was unable to meet Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday during her visit to Delhi, she submitted a letter requesting that ASHA workers be classified as health workers rather than volunteers.

"The Centre is unwilling to make that change because it would then be required to pay them minimum wages and provide all the benefits given to regular employees. Even national trade unions, such as the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), have demanded that ASHA workers be recognised as employees instead of volunteers.

"This is why no national trade union is part of the protest, and why only 354 out of 26,000 ASHA workers in the state are protesting," he contended.

Rajesh added that several other states had urged the Centre to increase ASHA workers' incentives, but no action had been taken. "So why not protest against the Union government?" he asked.

He alleged that the ongoing protest was intended to help the Centre by demanding that the state increase the honorarium instead of advocating for ASHA workers to be recognised as health workers.

"If the protesting ASHA workers abandon their politically motivated stubbornness, things can be resolved," he said, calling the protest "unjustified." Satheesan opposed the minister's statements, arguing that they demonstrated the state government's continued rejection and disregard for the protestors.

He insisted that the protestors' demands were legitimate and that the government's approach was not constructive.

The opposition leader also pointed out that, unlike in other states, ASHA workers in Kerala bear a much heavier workload.

He emphasised that the protest outside the Secretariat was led by a trade union and that Congress' INTUC had been holding agitations in other districts in support of ASHA workers.

"We stand with the protestors," he added, before the opposition staged a walkout in protest.

On Thursday, ASHA workers intensified their agitation, with three members beginning an indefinite hunger strike.

The decision to launch the hunger strike came after negotiations with the state government failed on Wednesday.

According to the Left government, it has not received any cash grants from the central government under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2023-24, which are meant for payments under various Centre-sponsored schemes, including ASHA workers' incentives.

However, the central government refuted the state's claim, stating that it had already disbursed the necessary funds but had not received Kerala's utilisation certificate.

It clarified that once the certificate is submitted, the pending funds would be released to ASHA workers and the state.

Nadda also announced in Parliament that the Mission Steering Group of the NHM had decided to increase ASHA workers' incentives.